Bukayo Saka hobbles off with injury during Arsenal - Nottingham Forest

England and Arsenal star Bukayo Saka had to be substituted off after suffering an apparent ankle injury in the Gunners' clash with Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium.

Saka had started the game well, setting up Gabriel Martinelli's opening goal with a delightful cross into the penalty area inside the opening five minutes, but went down 10 minutes later following a heavy challenge from Renan Lodi.

After receiving treatment on the field, the young forward carried on for a few minutes but was clearly struggling and, after receiving treatment for a second time, he was eventually subbed off - being replaced by Reiss Nelson on the half hour mark.

The injury will come as a blow to Arsenal ahead of their heavyweight north London derby clash with Tottenham Hotspur next weekend. Both clubs have enjoyed great starts to their respective domestic campaigns - both sitting in the top three in the Premier League.

Gareth Southgate will also likely be concerned by the ailment too as he is set to name his England squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.