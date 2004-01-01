Bukayo Saka outlines how Arsenal hope to beat Man Utd

Bukayo Saka has said that 'passion' will be key if Arsenal are to beat Manchester United and continue their perfect start to the season, but it must be balanced with the right tactics.

Victory for the Gunners will move them five points clear at the top of the Premier League table, although they face a United side currently in confident mood after three wins in a row.

Mikel Arteta's men have opened their Premier League campaign with five victories in a row themselves, although Saka is keen to stress that his side will need to find the perfect blend between tactics and passion to overcome United.

"Beating United would be a very big thing, because they are a quality team and in good form right now," said the Englishman. "If we can go there and win it will give us a lot of confidence going forward.

"It’s a special rivalry. I’ve seen the games from before, with the big tackles and the fighting. In games like this it has to be a balance between tactics and passion. Passion is really important. You can’t let the other team have more than you because then things get difficult.

"We’re in a good place right now. The next step for us it to try to bring some trophies, win more big games and play at the highest level."

Goals from Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli powered Arsenal to a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa in midweek, with the latter restoring the Gunners' lead just minutes after Steven Gerrard's side equalised.

Arsenal have tasted victory just once at Old Trafford since 2006, succumbing to a 3-2 defeat to the Red Devils last season in Manchester despite taking the lead.