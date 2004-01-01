Bukayo Saka returns to Arsenal training after injury scare

Bukayo Saka has been spotted back in Arsenal training just three days after suffering an injury scare against Nottingham Forest.

Saka suffered what Mikel Arteta described as a 'bad kick' early in the weekend's victory and had two separate spells of treatment before eventually limping off on the half-hour mark, prompting fears over his involvement in the World Cup later this month.

Fortunately, such fears appear to have been premature as Saka was seen out on the pitch training with the rest of the Arsenal squad on Wednesday.

While Arsenal have yet to issue a formal update on Saka's condition, his presence on the pitch suggests he has avoided anything major and England boss Gareth Southgate will be confident of selecting the 21-year-old in his final World Cup squad.

Also seen in that Arsenal training session was left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko, who has yet to return from a calf injury that he picked up in early October.

The Gunners were preparing for a Europa League group-stage finale against Zurich in which they can secure the top spot on Group A.

Arteta's side currently sit two points clear of PSV Eindhoven in second and simply need to match the Dutch team's result from their meeting with third-placed Bodo/Glimt.