Bukayo Saka reveals admiration of Lionel Messi & Sergio Busquets

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has revealed that Lionel Messi's memorable goal against Athletic Club in the 2015 Copa del Rey final is one he'd most like to replicate, while Sergio Busquets is the player to have blown him away the most.

Saka has emerged as a key figure for Arsenal in the last couple of years but is still in the relatively early stages of his career and growing as a player.

In an interview with GQ, Saka was asked which goal he would love to replicate most, and picked out Messi's sensational solo effort against Atheltic in 2015.

"Because of the moment, I think I would say Leo Messi’s goal in the Copa del Rey final against Athletic Club. The one where he dribbled everyone," Saka explained.

"Now that I play, I can see how hard it is to score that goal. People are trying to kick him, to bring him down in the process, and he just keeps going, and he still scored in the final, as well.

"I was just like, 'wow'. When he says he’s going past you, you’re not stopping him."

Saka was then asked which player has blown him away in person the most, and pointed to an encounter with Busquets in the 2019 Joan Gamper Trophy.

"Sergio Busquets. The way he just so elegantly turned me. I came at him to press him, I tried to fake this side then go to the other. And the way he just embarrassed me: I was just like, yeah, this guy is elite," he added.

"The way he just took me out of the play, I said, 'Respect.' [Busquets] is three steps ahead of everyone and that's what makes you a top footballer. That's what I realised that day."