Bukayo Saka reveals Arsenal have 'extra motivation' to beat Tottenham to 4th place

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has insisted the Gunners have an 'extra motivation' to secure a top-four spot as it would come at the expense of north London rivals Tottenham.

The Gunners are currently two points clear of Spurs with four Premier League games remaining, with a rearranged derby at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium scheduled for next Thursday.

Arsenal are looking to return to the Champions League after a five-year absence, and Saka - a boyhood Gunners fan - revealed to beIN Sports that the idea of pipping Spurs to fourth place is giving the dressing room a boost.

"I don’t think there could be anything that motivates us more," Saka said.

"We’re already motivated enough but we obviously don’t want to lose it to them so it gives us an extra boost. But we know that we have to win all the games I think to have a chance."

Tottenham face a daunting trip to Liverpool on Saturday evening before Arsenal host relegation-threatened Leeds on Sunday.

After Thursday's north London derby - the first competitive one to be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in front of fans - Spurs end the season against Burnley and Norwich, while Mikel Arteta's men round off the campaign against Newcastle and Everton.