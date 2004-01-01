Bukayo Saka reveals confidence over new Arsenal contract

Bukayo Saka has confessed he is confident that he will get an Arsenal contract extension sorted out in the near future.

The 20-year-old is in the final two years of his current deal and a number of sides from across Europe have started tracking the situation, with the likes of Manchester City, Barcelona and Real Madrid among his speculative suitors.

Manager Mikel Arteta recently admitted he was 'confident' that an extension would be agreed soon, and Saka has now revealed he feels the same.

"Yes, I share his [Arteta’s] confidence," Saka said.

Saka was full of praise for his manager, adding: "I feel like he’s always there for me, he knows when to speak to me, it’s not too much but it’s not too little and the different bits of advice he gives me are special and it makes such a difference."

After emerging as one of Arsenal's most important players over the past few seasons, Saka has endured a slow start to the current campaign. He is without a goal from his first four games and only recorded his first assist in last weekend's 2-1 win over Fulham.

"I feel, like, of course there’s still aspects where I need to improve and learn and each game I learn which positions I could have been, where I could have been to score, why I didn’t get a certain amount of shots or crosses and stuff like this," he explained.

"I’m growing, going from strength to strength each game and Fulham was my best game yet and I want to kick on from that now."