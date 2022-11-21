Bukayo Saka suggests England proved a point with huge Iran win

Bukayo Saka has revealed that he and his England teammates felt they showed their 'quality' in their 6-2 win over Iran at the World Cup.

The Three Lions were imperious in their group stage opener, with Saka grabbing an impressive brace on a memorable day at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Speaking post-match, Saka was full of joy at both his own performance and that of the team as a whole.

"I can't describe the feeling, you know. It's amazing. I'm so happy, so proud and we got the win as well so it's a really special day," Saka told BBC Sport.

"We needed that good start. We didn't play our best coming into the tournament so there was a lot of talk and speculation about our form. But we showed everyone how much quality we have and what we can do.

"It's amazing to obviously get the win in the end, feel the pressure, but we have to be consistent because we have the next game in a few days."

When asked if the World Cup came at an opportune time for him, Saka replied: "Yeah, I feel like I'm in a good place. I feel I have the support from the fans, I really feel the love from the fans, from the coaching staff and from my teammates. That's all I need. I feel good, I'm ready to give 100% and I gave that today and will every time I put the shirt on.