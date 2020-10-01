Carabao Cup Quarter Final Draw: Man City Face Arsenal & Man Utd Play Everton

The draw for the Carabao Cup quarter finals has taken place with Arsenal set to face Manchester City and Manchester United travelling to Goodison Park to take on Everton.

The draw took place immediately after the the Gunners booked their place in the last eight of the competition by beating Liverpool on penalties on Thursday night. Things do not get any easier for Arsenal in the next round, with current champions City set to offer them another stern test.

The game will see Gunner boss Mikel Arteta lock horns with Pep Guardiola, the man he previously served as assistant manager.

Meanwhile, United face face a tricky away game against Everton. The Toffees have started the Premier League season in fine form and have also scored 12 goals in their opening three Carabao Cup games.

Stoke City, who secured passage to the last eight with a 1-0 win over Aston Villa, have been rewarded with a game against Tottenham. The Potters also defeated Wolves in the second round and will be hoping to secure a third Premier League giant killing to book themselves a place in the semi finals.

Meanwhile, Brentford, who defeated Fulham to get this far, will host Newcastle. The Magpies have not won a major honour in decades and against second tier opposition will fancy their chances of progressing into the final four.

Here is the draw in full:

Stoke City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Brentford vs Newcastle

Arsenal vs Manchester City

Everton vs Manchester United

The ties will not be played for some time with the current schedule pencilling them in for just before Christmas. The current holders of the Carabao Cup are City, who defeated Aston Villa 2-1 in 2019/20's final back in March.