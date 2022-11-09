Carabao Cup third round - results roundup 9/11/22

The Carabao Cup third round continued into Wednesday night, with clubs who have been competing in European competition so far this season finally involved.

There were shocks along the way, with one Premier League club falling to lower league opposition and other mini-surprises in a couple of the all-top flight ties.

Here's your roundup of the night's Carabao Cup fixtures...

Arsenal 1-3 Brighton

Brighton have beaten Wolves and Chelsea in the Premier League in recent days after finally securing a first win under new manager Roberto De Zerbi, now taking that form into the Carabao Cup as well.

Arsenal scored first in this one through Danny Welbeck, but three unanswered goals from Danny Welbeck, Kaoru Mitoma and Tariq Lamptey made this a night to remember for the Seagulls.

Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace (3-2 on penalties)

There was nothing to separate Newcastle and Crystal Palace over 90 minutes in this tie at St James' Park, with both managers taking the opportunity to do a little bit of rotation.

Newcastle dominated the ball and had far more attempts during the game, but three saves from Nick Pope in the penalty shootout was ultimately what decided it.

Nottingham Forest 2-0 Tottenham

Jesse Lingard played a major role in dumping Tottenham out of the competition and piling pressure on Spurs boss Antonio Conte by extending an already challenging period.

It was two quickfire goals just before the hour mark that did it for Forest. Lingard set up the first for Renan Lodi and then got the second himself. The hosts even played the final 15 minutes with 10 players after Orel Mangala was sent off for two yellow cards a few minutes apart.

Southampton 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday (6-5 on penalties)

On the verge of appointing a new manager, Southampton needed penalties against Sheffield Wednesday of League One in order to progress to round four.

Josh Windass broke the deadlock midway through the first half for Wednesday, before James Ward-Prowse scored a penalty on the stroke of half-time. In the shootout, both were flawless until Dominic Iorfa failed to convert a sudden death 12th attempt.

West Ham 2-2 Blackburn (9-10 on penalties)

West Ham conceded an 88th minute equaliser against Blackburn and then lost an epic 20-kick penalty shootout to get dumped out of the Carabao Cup on home soil.

Jack Vale scored early for the Championship visitors. But just when the Hammers thought they had done enough to win with goals from Pablo Fornals and Michail Antonio, Ben Brereton Diaz brought it back to 2-2. The teams then scored 19 consecutive penalties before Angelo Ogbonna missed.

Wolves 1-0 Leeds

A single goal from Boubacar Traore five minutes from time was all that separated Wolves and Leeds at Molineux, where there multiple changes from both sides.

It wasn't a game full of high quality chances, with the crucial difference coming off the Wolves bench when substitutes Daniel Podence and the aforementioned Traore combined.

Liverpool 0-0 Derby (3-2 on penalties)

Jurgen Klopp named an almost unrecognisable Liverpool team against Derby and needed back-up goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher to be the hero in a penalty shootout.

Although not rife with chances, both sides had opportunity to win this game in 90 minutes, despite the obvious mis-match ahead of kick-off. But Kelleher saved three in the shootout to decide things.

Man City 2-0 Chelsea

Manchester City were pretty comfortable against Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium but still needed stand-in goalkeeper Stefan Ortega to have a big night to get them over the line.

Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez scored the City goals in the second half, but two Ortega saves in the first half and one in the second had a huge impact on the match overall.