Carlo Ancelotti discusses Arsenal & Chelsea interest in Eduardo Camavinga

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti insists that Eduardo Camavinga is considered 'untouchable' and will not be leaving the club this transfer window.

90min reported on Saturday that Arsenal and Chelsea had made enquiries regarding the France international with both looking to beef up their midfield options before the end of the month.

But Ancelotti has now given a definitive answer after being quizzed on Camavinga's future.

"We will not let Camavinga leave, he's untouchable - like [Luka] Modric and Toni Kroos," Ancelotti insisted.

Camavinga has made just five starts for Real Madrid in La Liga this season, while he has clocked only 1,041 minutes at club level.

He has only completed a full 90 minutes this term in three games, with two of those coming in the early rounds of the Copa del Rey.

While Arsenal look set to miss out on Eduardo Camavinga, they are closing in on the signing of centre-back Jakub Kiwior from Spezia, while they remain in talks for Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda.

Chelsea, meanwhile, continue their search for another midfielder. They've already seen talks for Moises Caicedo, Yves Bissouma and Franck Kessie shut down this week.