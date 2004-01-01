Carlo Ancelotti unsure over Marco Asensio future

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has admitted that he does not know what the future holds for winger Marco Asensio.

The 26-year-old, who is approaching the final 12 months of his current contract, was recently linked with moves to Arsenal or AC Milan by his agent, who claimed the two sides have reached out to discuss a deal.

Ancelotti was asked about Asensio's future during an interview with Rai Radio 1, and although the boss said talks over an extension were ongoing, he admitted he was unsure over the outcome.

"He's a footballer with extraordinary quality," Ancelotti said. "He suffered a major knee injury that forced him to be out for a long time with a very slow recovery.

"He's an important player who has helped us a lot. I don't know what's going on with his future. I think he's talking to the club to renew his contract, but I can only speak about him from a technical perspective."

In March, it was claimed that Real had issued an ultimatum to Asensio over an extension. The Spaniard was said to be pushing for a pay rise which the club were adamant they would not offer.

Reports in Italy have also suggested that Asensio has priced himself out of a move to Milan by asking for an increase on his current wages.

Bolstering their forward line is among Real's top priorities this summer but Ancelotti has been warned by president Florentino Perez that he will have to sell some of his fringe players before any new ones can join.

Asensio is not believed to be one of those players who are being actively pushed towards the exit door - unlike Dani Ceballos or Luka Jovic. He has made 36 appearances in all competitions and is Real's third-top scorer behind Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior, highlighting his importance to Ancelotti.