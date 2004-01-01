Carlos Baleba: Lille teenager eyed by Arsenal, Liverpool, Man Utd & more

Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United are among the sides to have scouted exciting Lille teenager Carlos Baleba, 90min understands.

The 19-year-old has burst onto the scene in Ligue 1 this season, quickly becoming one of the division's most in-demand young players.

Baleba only arrived at Lille in January 2022 from the Brasseries du Cameroun academy, and made his professional debut for the club in the 4-1 win over Auxerre in August.

The Cameroonian has gone on to make 14 league and cup appearances for Paulo Fonseca's side, and is already generating interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs.

Indeed, 90min understands that AC Milan failed with a bid to land him in the recent January window, while Juventus, Nice and Monaco have watched Baleba and shown interest.

But a Premier League move seems to be emerging as the most likely scenario, and sources have confirmed to 90min that Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle, West Ham and Leicester have all sent scouts to watch Baleba in recent months with a view to making a potential offer.

In terms of Lille’s stance on Baleba, it's understood they see him in the same vein as Amadou Onana, who left for Everton last summer in a deal worth north of £30m. It's likely the former Ligue 1 champions will demand a similar fee this time around, despite Baleba's lack of experience at the highest level.

