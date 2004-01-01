Carney Chukwuemeka: Leading European clubs eye move for Aston Villa youngster

A host of leading clubs at home and abroad are keeping tabs on Aston Villa midfield starlet Carney Chukwuemeka, 90min understands.

The 18-year-old was a cornerstone of England's recent Under-19 European Championship success - where he scored twice in the final as the Young Lions defeated Israel.

At club level, Chukwuemeka's future is uncertain as he only has one year left on his contract. Villa have been struggling to persuade the teenager that his future is best served at Villa Park, and a number of contract offers have been rebuffed.

Chukwuemeka is believed to be seeking assurances about first-team football having started just two Premier League games last season, although he did make an additional 10 appearances for Steven Gerrard's side in cup competitions.

90min understands Villa remain hopeful of tying him down to a long-term deal, but the teenager's reluctance to sign has inevitably drawn interest from a number of rival clubs.

The likes of Manchester City and Manchester United were already keeping close tabs on his situation, and 90min can confirm that both Arsenal and Newcastle are also prepared to get involved in any tussle for his signature - and other Premier League sides could yet join the chase.

It is understood that both Arsenal and Newcastle would be open to trying to land Chukwuemeka this summer, if Villa opted to sell - which could become a possibility if they fail to hammer out a new deal.

Villa are also aware that Chukwuemeka is attracting major interest from the continent and the perils that come with that.

Should the England youth international not sign and decide to move abroad on a free transfer next year, Villa could only be due training compensation that would equate to not much more than £250,000 - a drop in the ocean for a player possibly worth 100 times that amount by modern standards.

Barcelona are understood to have joined the chase for Chukwuemeka, but they are not alone as sources have told 90min that Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Juventus are also among the foreign giants looking at him.