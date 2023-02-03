Castrol Save of the Month - February 2023 nominees

There was a lot of Premier League action to enjoy throughout February, with plenty of brilliant goals scored and plenty of entertaining games played out during the shortest month of the year.

Goalkeepers held up their end of the bargain too, making a number of fantastic saves throughout the month.

Here's the six saves that have made the February Castrol Save of the Month shortlist:

1. Kepa Arrizabalaga vs Fulham (3/2/23)

Kepa Arrizabalaga has continuously impressed while deputising for the injured Edouard Mendy this season.



The Spanish goalkeeper pulled off a world class save to keep the scores locked level at 0-0 in Chelsea's early-February clash with Fulham, diving down to his right to tip a venomous half-volley from Andreas Pereira around the post.

2. Aaron Ramsdale vs Aston Villa (18/2/23)

Arsenal were in need of a win when they travelled to the midlands to face Aston Villa after losing to Man City, and they got just that thanks to brilliant performances from key players such as Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale.



The latter's key contribution came when Leon Bailey burst into the right of the penalty and cannoned an effort on goal toward the top corner of Ramsdale's net. The Arsenal number was able to get his hands up quickly however to deflect the ball onto the bar and clear of danger.

3. Alisson Becker vs Newcastle United (18/2/23)

Arguably Liverpool's best win and their number one's best performance of the season so far came against high-flying Newcastle United in February.



Alisson made a number of impeccable saves in the 2-0 win, with the pick of the bunch undoubtedly being when he made himself big to deny Miguel Almiron what looked like a certain goal.

4. David de Gea vs Leicester City (Harvey Barnes - 19/2/23)

David de Gea recently wrote his name into the Man Utd history books by breaking Peter Schmeichel's long-standing clean sheet record at the club.



One of the February clean sheets that helped the Spanish goalkeeper break said record came in the win over Leicester City at Old Trafford. De Gea pulled off two outstandings in the 3-0 victory, with one being a quick reaction stop to deny Harvey Barnes when the forward was clean through on goal...

5. David de Gea vs Leicester City (Kelechi Iheanacho - 19/2/23)

And the other coming when Kelechi Iheanacho headed the ball toward the bottom left corner of his net. De Gea was able to rush across his line and dive down to keep the ball out.



Two wonderful saves from one of the most in-form goalkeepers in Europe right now.

6. Jordan Pickford vs Aston Villa (25/2/23)

September 2022's winner of the Castrol Save of the Month is back with another nomination in February - a more than deserved one at that.



Jordan Pickford pulled off an outstanding save in Everton's clash with Aston Villa, racing across his goal line to flick an Ollie Watkins header up onto the crossbar.

