Castrol Save of the Month - January 2023 nominees

There was plenty of Premier League football played throughout January, and as such, there were plenty of stunning saves made by the league's best goalkeepers.

Six of said stunning saves have managed to make the cut for January 2023's Castrol Save of the Month shortlist.

Some incredible saves this month but who gets your vote for the @premierleague Castrol Save of the Month? pic.twitter.com/E4fyracngq — Castrol (@Castrol) January 26, 2023

And here they are:

1. Lukasz Fabianski vs Leeds (4/1/23)

In one of the better game of 2023 so far, Lukasz Fabianski pulled off a fantastic save to deny Rodrigo what looked like a certain goal - reacting well to tip the Leeds forward's point-blank header over the crossbar.

2. Emiliano Martinez vs Leeds (13/1/23)

Emiliano Martinez has enjoyed a fairly great few months, winning the World Cup and the Golden Glove award at the tournament.



The World Cup winner kept the good times rolling in January by making yet another brilliant save in Villa's win over Leeds United.



Rushing across his own line to track a low cross from the right flank, Martinez got himself in the perfect position to deny Jack Harrison a goal from just three yards out.

3. Aaron Ramsdale vs Tottenham (15/1/23)

Ramsdale put in arguably a career best performance in Arsenal's crucial north London derby win over Tottenham in January.



The pick of his saves in the game was undoubtedly the one he made with his left foot, flicking a drilled Ryan Sessegnon shot just wide of the post.

4. Kepa Arrizabalaga vs Crystal Palace (15/1/23)

The October 2022 winner of Castrol Save of the Month is back with yet another nomination, this time for his important save vs. Crystal Palace.



Kepa was at full stretch to tip a thunderous Abdoulaye Doucouré effort over the crossbar and earn Chelsea a valuable three points.

5. David De Gea vs Crystal Palace (18/1/23)

Pretty much every Manchester United player has been in top form this January, and David De Gea is no exception.



The United number one was on hand to push a great strike from Odsonne Edouard onto the top of the crossbar in the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.

6. Nick Pope vs Crystal Palace (21/1/23)

That's right, three Castrol Save of the Month nominations are saves made in games against Palace. You have to feel sorry for them at this point.



This one came courtesy of one of the goalkeeper who has conceded just 11 goals this season thus far, as Newcastle's Nick Pope pulled off yet another fantastic save to deny Jean-Philippe Mateta at Selhurst Park.

