Cedric Soares joins Fulham on loan from Arsenal

Fulham have completed the signing of Arsenal right-back Cedric Soares on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 31-year-old featured just twice in the Premier League for Arsenal during the first half of the season, with Ben White emerging as Mikel Arteta's preferred right-back and Takehiro Tomiyasu returning from injury to provide competition.

Fulham pursued a deal for Cedric early in the transfer window and have now completed his arrival on a short-term deal.

“I feel great. I wanted this deal to happen, so we all pushed in the same direction, and I’m really happy and pleased to be here," Cedric told club media.

“Me and my family are really, really happy for this move. It’s a great move and I can’t wait to start.”

Tony Khan added: “I'm excited to welcome Cédric Soares to Fulham on loan for the remainder of the season.

“Cedric has great experience against top competition, in international matches and in the Premier League. I'm pleased that we were able to reach an agreement with Arsenal to bring him to Fulham, and I'm excited for Cédric to flourish under the great coaching of Marco Silva!

“We're very happy with the work that we've done in this window, and look forward to the rest of the season ahead!

“Come on Fulham!”

Cedric becomes Fulham's 11th signing of the season and their second of Deadline Day, with Serbia midfielder Sasa Lukic completing an £8m move from Torino earlier in the day.

The veteran defender will offer competition for regular starter Kenny Tete alongside summer arrival Kevin Mbabu.