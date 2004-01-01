Cesc Fabregas considering retirement after Monaco release

Cesc Fabregas could retire from professional football after he was released by Ligue 1 side Monaco this month.

The Spaniard's three-and-a-half seasons in the principality have come to an end and he is now weighing up his future options.

Sky Sport Italia report that retiring from the game altogether 'remains a possibility' and that his recent injury woes have seen him reflect on whether now is the right time to hang up the boots.

Fabregas made just five appearances in all competitions for Monaco during the 2021/22 campaign - his 20th in the professional game.

He made his senior debut aged 16 years and 177 days for Arsenal in a League Cup match against Rotherham United in 2003, becoming the Gunners' youngest ever player.

Fabregas spent eight years in north London - three of which as club captain - before returning to boyhood club Barcelona. However, he found it tough breaking into a team which already included Xavi and Andres Iniesta and returned to England in 2014, signing for Arsenal's bitter rivals Chelsea.

After a successful four-and-a-half year stint at Stamford Bridge, Fabregas left for Monaco midway through the 2018/19 season after falling out of favour with Maurizio Sarri.

At international level, Fabregas made 110 appearances for Spain and was part of La Roja's Euro 2008, World Cup 2010 and Euro 2012-winning squads.