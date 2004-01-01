Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
AFC Bournemouth
Brentford
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Luton Town
Manchester City
Nottingham Forest
Sheffield United
Tottenham Hotspur
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forum
Match Day
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gooners Diary
2004/05
2003/04
2002/03
Club Info
Arsenal History
The Home Of Football
Supporters' Clubs
UK and Ireland
Rest Of The World
Footymad
Gunners Mad
Gunners Latest
Gunners News
Champions League quarter-finals 2023/24: Combined XI
Tweet
Picking a combined of the best players set to feature in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
Everyone seems remarkably confident about tonight....
09 Apr 17:59 - PSRB, 62 views 4 replies
ISIS threatening to attack all 4 CL QF's tonight
09 Apr 15:17 - PSRB, 114 views 3 replies
Should I buy a Jaguar S Type?
09 Apr 14:54 - Peter, 66 views 5 replies
It was 20 years ago today
09 Apr 12:35 - Sir C, 156 views 9 replies
If we can turn over the sausage eating square heads tonight
09 Apr 11:50 - 7sisters, 117 views 5 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Arsenal FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gunners Messageboards