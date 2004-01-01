Charlie Patino to sign new Arsenal contract

Charlie Patino is expected to sign a new contract with Arsenal once he turns 18 in October.

The teenager, who has drawn comparisons with a young Jack Wilshere and been hailed as one of Arsenal's best prospects in years, has been the subject of interest from Barcelona in recent weeks.

But Gunners fans need not worried about his immediate future, with Chris Wheatley of Football.London revealing that he will put pen to paper on a new deal in the near future.

Speaking to the Latte Firm YouTube channel, Wheatley said: “[Fans] don’t have to worry about [Barcelona links]. He’s staying at Arsenal.”

While Patino is already on a professional contract after turning 17 last year, there is still a limit on the length of deals for youngsters, hence their willingness to hand him a new deal so soon.

He has impressed plenty for Arsenal's Under-23s already this season, with a clip of his goal vs Man Utd going viral and his performances in the Papa John's Trophy attracting plenty of attention.

Patino could make his senior debut against AFC Wimbledon in round three of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

Arsenal are expected to make a number of changes to the side that beat Burnley, with a north London derby with Tottenham awaiting them on Sunday.

Bernd Leno could return in goal after being dropped for summer signing Aaron Ramsdale. Calum Chambers, Nuno Tavares, Gabriel Martinelli and Alexandre Lacazette could also feature.

Granit Xhaka is suspended, while Mohamed Elneny and Kieran Tierney are ruled out.