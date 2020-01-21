Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Gunners Comeback in Classic London Derby

​Arsenal came from behind twice to secure a 2-2 draw away at Chelsea, having spent most of the match with a one-man disadvantage after David Luiz's early red card.

Tammy Abraham missed a fantastic chance to put the hosts into the lead inside the opening 15 minutes, while Callum Hudson-Odoi saw a miss-hit cross graze the top of the crossbar as it went out for a goal kick.

Jorginho was able to put Chelsea into the lead from the penalty spot after Luiz fouled Abraham in the area - also resulting in a red card for the Brazilian after Shkodran Mustafi's awful backpass put the Arsenal defence under pressure.

Chelsea didn't make the extra man count at all and Gabriel Martinelli pulled Arsenal's back on level terms with an outstanding solo goal, while only the offside flag stopped Alexandre Lacazette from completing an incredible comeback.





The offside flag didn't come to Arsenal's aid at the other end of the pitch when César Azpilicueta picked out the back of the net with just five minutes left, but Héctor Bellerín responded almost immediately with a curling effort from the edge of the area.





Here's our breakdown of the game.

Chelsea

Key Talking Point

There was an obvious weakness in Arsenal's starting lineup from the get-go, and Callum Hudson-Odoi was causing makeshift left-back Bukayo Saka all sorts of problems throughout the opening 45 minutes.

It wasn't quite as easy to turn Chelsea's threat down the right-wing into clear chances at goal, but David Luiz's roots at Stamford Bridge showed through when he conceded a penalty and was sent off after Shkodran Mustafi's blunder.





But Frank Lampard's side just didn't capitalise on their advantage in numbers, worryingly letting Arsenal claw their way back into the match on two different occasions.

Player Ratings

Kepa (6); Azpilicueta (7), Christensen (5), Rudiger (6), Emerson (5); Kante (6), Jorginho (7), Kovacic (6); Hudson-Odoi (8), Abraham (6), Willian (6).

Substitutes: Barkley (6), Mount (6), Batshuayi (4).

Callum Hudson-Odoi

It's no surprise given Arsenal's weakness down the left side of the pitch, but Callum Hudson-Odoi was nothing short of unplayable on Tuesday evening.

The England international showed exactly why he's considered as one of the brightest prospects in the Premier League and he had Arsenal's makeshift full-back Bukayo Saka on toast throughout the match.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is a starboy of the highest order. Has been unplayable today. — #8 (@MedianoEra) January 21, 2020

Callum Hudson-Odoi is having a fantastic night #CHEARS — aj footy (@godsavethekick) January 21, 2020

​​

Really happy for Callum Hudson-Odoi tonight. Hands down the best player on the pitch so far  — Ali  (@TheBeardedRauI) January 21, 2020

The 19-year-old was given a helping hand by Arsenal's comical efforts in defence, but nothing can be taken away from Hudson-Odoi as he looked to show why he can become their long-term replacement for Eden Hazard.

Arsenal

Key Talking Point

Despite what Mikel Arteta's side have shown in recent weeks, Arsenal just couldn't quite find their rhythm in west London throughout the early stages of the match.

Things were made even worse when Shkodran Mustafi needlessly put his side under pressure with a woeful backpass, something which resulted in David Luiz conceding a penalty and getting a red card in the process.





Gabriel Martinelli filled Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's shoes with a stunning solo goal and Héctor Bellerín's late strike earned what was probably a deserved point for Arteta's side in west London.

Player Ratings

Leno (8); Bellerin (7), Mustafi (2), Luiz (6), Saka (5); Torreira (6), Xhaka (8), Ozil (4); Pepe (7), Lacazette (6), Martinelli (8).

Substitutes: Guendouzi (7), Holding (7), Willock (N/A).

Granit Xhaka

We know Arsenal fans, you want a whole section dedicated to Gabriel Martinelli - the Brazilian certainly deserves it too - but Granit Xhaka deserves all the credit for his impressive and professional performance at Stamford Bridge.

Give it to Xhaka. He has worked his way into the hearts of the fans. — Japheth Mutinda (@JaphMutinda) January 21, 2020

Xhaka has been decent for a while now.



Where are the haters? — SeunRees (@Reesydenty) January 21, 2020

​​

Xhaka has been really good tonight. Done very well at CB — Alex (@AlexCullen17) January 21, 2020

The Switzerland international spent the majority of the game playing out of position as a defender, and Xhaka actually looked more accomplished in defence than World Cup-winning centre-back Shkodran Mustafi.

Looking Ahead

It's FA Cup action this weekend and Chelsea have a tough trip away to Hull City, while Arsenal face Premier League opposition in Bournemouth.

