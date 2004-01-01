Chelsea agree terms of Joao Felix loan with Atletico Madrid

Chelsea have struck a verbal agreement to sign Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid, 90min understands.

90min revealed last month that Chelsea, alongside Arsenal and Manchester United, had explored a deal to sign Felix, but Los Rojiblancos' financial demands threatened to block any move.

However, sources have now confirmed that Atletico have agreed to lower their demands to facilitate a deal with Chelsea, who are expected to pay around €10m to take Felix on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Chelsea have agreed to pay the player's wages in full, while the agreement is not believed to include an option to buy.

Both Arsenal and United were only interested in such a lucrative loan if it included an option to buy Felix permanently but Atletico have held firm and declined to commit to a concrete transfer.

Despite the agreement being a pure loan, Chelsea have not ruled out a move to sign Felix permanently in the summer if the Portugal international impresses at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues potentially looking to offload some of their fringe players to Atletico in a player-plus-cash deal.

Chelsea are keen to bolster in attack after losing both Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic to injuries, while striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has also been dealing with a back issue, leaving Graham Potter with very few options to choose between in attack.

Armando Broja is already out for the remainder of the season and so Chelsea could look to bolster further before the summer. Young David Datro Fofana has joined from Molde while the deal to sign Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig is only for a summer transfer.

Felix has long been on Chelsea's radar since his breakthrough at Benfica and has been identified as a potential solution to their attacking crisis, with Atletico ready to part with the 23-year-old temporarily after a clash with Diego Simeone.

Since moving to Spain in a £113m deal in 2019, Felix has racked up 34 goals and 18 assists in 131 appearances for Atletico.