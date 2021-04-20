Chelsea confirm procedures to withdraw from European Super League

Chelsea confirmed overnight their intention to withdraw from the proposed Super League - becoming the final of the six English clubs to join to step aside.

Thousands of Chelsea supporters gathered outside Stamford Bridge to protest the plans on Tuesday night ahead of the club's 0-0 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion, with news breaking as it happened that the Blues were planning to withdraw.

Each of the other five English clubs - Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Arsenal - confirmed their own moves after intense pressure against the project, which was announced on Sunday after secret talks.

The Super League was designed as a ring-fenced competition to allow up to 15 'founder' clubs to play against each other more regularly each season in a breakaway competition from the Champions League and Europa League - guaranteeing them significantly more money than they would receive from UEFA.

Chelsea's statement read: "Chelsea Football Club can confirm that it has begun the formal procedures for withdrawal from the group developing plans for a European Super League.

Bruce Buck, the Chelsea chairman, is said to have discussed the plans with the players | Masashi Hara/Getty Images

"Having joined the group late last week, we have now had time to consider the matter fully and have decided that our continued participation in these plans would not be in the best interests of the Club, our supporters or the wider football community."

Their statement seems to confirm plans that Chelsea joined for fear of missing out on the project, said to be led by the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid.