Chelsea confirm signing of Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk

Chelsea have completed the signing of Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk.

The 22-year-old was a top target for Arsenal during the January transfer window but Chelsea held negotiations late on Saturday and agreed to meet Shakhtar's €100m asking price - something the Gunners refused to do.

He underwent his medical on Sunday morning and Mudryk has now been unveiled as the latest big-money signing of the Todd Boehly era at Chelsea.

The winger has put pen to paper on a bumper eight-and-a-half-year contract.

"I’m so happy to sign for Chelsea," Mudryk said. "This is a huge club, in a fantastic league and it is a very attractive project for me at this stage of my career. I’m excited to meet my new team-mates and I’m looking forward to working and learning under Graham Potter and his staff."

Listen now as Scott Saunders hosts Graeme Bailey, Toby Cudworth and Tom Gott in the latest episode of Talking Transfers. This week they discuss Chelsea’s hectic transfer strategy, which includes a loan move for Joao Felix and interest in Romeo Lavia and Marcus Thuram among others, Man Utd’s pursuit of Burnley striker Wout Weghorst, Leandro Trossard’s Brighton future and more. Available on all audio platforms.

If you can’t see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!

Todd Boehly, Chelsea chairman, and Behdad Eghbali, co-controlling owner, added: "We are delighted to welcome Mykhailo to Chelsea. He’s a hugely exciting talent who we believe will be a terrific addition to our squad both now and in the years to come. He will add further depth to our attack and we know he’ll get a very warm welcome to London."

Mudryk becomes Chelsea's fourth signing of the January window, following Datro Fofana, Benoit Badiashile and Andrey Santos in heading to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are by no means finished here and still have plans to pursue a number of new signings as they attempt to salvage something from their disappointing season.

PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke and Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram remain targets, while Chelsea are also admirers of midfield duo Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo of Benfica and Brighton respectively.