Chelsea make huge step forward in talks for Arsenal target Mykhaylo Mudryk

Chelsea have have agreed to meet Shakhtar Donetsk's asking price and the player is now due to fly to London, sources have confirmed to 90min.

Sources have insisted to 90min that Mudryk's desire remains to join Premier League rivals Arsenal, who themselves remain in talks with Shakhtar as well. However, unless they agree a fee themselves, the Gunners are in real danger of losing the player to Chelsea.

Mudryk has been given permission to travel to England, which 90min understands he is doing after both Chelsea agreed terms with Shakthar and finalised personal terms with his agents. The latter is something that Arsenal had also already done.

Mudryk was with Shakthar at a warm-weather training camp in Turkey, where he has been anxiously awaiting news on his future as Arsenal continue to try and negotiate a deal.

Whilst Arsenal and Shakthar are carrying on their talks, Chelsea now await Mudryk's arrival in England as they look to beat their Premier League rivals to his signature.

Shakthar had demanded €100m for Mudryk, as they believe a deal in line with transfers of the likes of Antony and Jack Grealish is an accurate valuation of the player.

Arsenal believe an overall deal worth around €80m with add-ons taking it above €90m is more of a correct mark, but it remains to be seen what Chelsea's decision to return with a new bid will do to the Gunners' chances.

Chelsea are intent on bolstering their squad this month, despite already bringing in Benoit Badiashile, Joao Felix, Andrey Santos and David Datro Fofanam in addition to finalising a pre-arranged summer deal for Christopher Nkunku.

In stark contrast Arsenal are very much thinking quality over quantity and are yet to sign any players this month, but have made Mudryk their number one target.

