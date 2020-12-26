Chelsea must unleash ruthless side in Boxing Day trip to Arsenal

It's the season of giving, but that's nothing new for Chelsea.

The Blues are one of the more charitable clubs you'll find. They do a lot in the battle against antisemitism, and Roman Abramovich gave NHS staff free use of the club's hotel during the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak. Chelsea are always trying to support those less fortunate than themselves.

Unfortunately, that also happens to apply to life on the pitch as well.

West Brom stunned Chelsea this season | NICK POTTS/Getty Images

This year, West Brom were rock bottom of the table when they put three first-half goals past Kepa Arrizabalaga. Last season saw struggling teams like West Ham and Southampton pick up three points from the Blues, and we don't even need to talk about how much Chelsea tried to help Bournemouth stay in the Premier League by handing them four points from a possible six.

It even applies to strikers on extended runs without goals.

Sheffield United's David McGoldrick played 28 Premier League games last season and only scored in one: his side's 3-0 win over Chelsea in July, in which he actually bagged two. Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke scored one of his two league goals last year against the Blues. And Roberto Firmino scored his solitary league goal at Anfield last year in Liverpool's 19th home game - against Chelsea.

Chelsea don't know how to kick sides when they're down. The best sides in the Premier League have a ruthless streak which will leave so-called 'smaller' teams dreading the idea of playing them. That's not the case with the Blues.

Chelsea have always lacked a ruthless streak | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

That's what 15th-placed Arsenal should be feeling ahead of the visit of Chelsea on Boxing Day. They're without a Premier League win since 1 November and see their scoring charts led by the three goals netted by both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Arsenal represent the kind of opponent who usually cause Chelsea countless unwarranted problems, so it's up to Frank Lampard to ensure that isn't the case this year.

Chelsea must find a way to stamp their authority on the game and do justice to the ten-place gap between the two sides in the table. Arsenal are a team in turmoil, and the Blues have to make it worse for them.

Statement victories haven't exactly been commonplace under Lampard, particularly during the festive period. The 2-1 defeat to Manchester City on 23 November last year sparked a run of poor form which didn't really balance itself out until March, at which point the Blues were well out of the title picture.

A slump in form last winter saw Chelsea drop out the title race | Visionhaus/Getty Images

While Lampard has always insisted that Chelsea aren't going to win the title this year, you can't spend in excess of £200m and see your title hopes fading away by January. That would be inexcusable.

There have been some worrying signs that a winter slump could be coming. Consecutive defeats against Everton and Wolves - who were both in average form themselves - sparked concerns, although the 3-0 win over West Ham last time out - despite a mediocre display - was a perfect response.

Chelsea must maintain that momentum when they travel to the Emirates on Boxing Day by leaving Arsenal licking their already gaping wounds with yet another defeat.

Lampard may not publicly want Chelsea to be contenders for the title just yet, but his three-step plan always entailed great improvement in 2020/21. It may not end with silverware, but by the time the campaign is over, the boss wants the rest of England to fear Chelsea again.

There have been positive steps in that direction, and suggestions that the Blues are in fact contenders highlights how Chelsea are viewed as a dangerous team, but until they learn to be ruthless, there will always be a ceiling to this team's success.

A positive result against an Arsenal side in an unprecedented free-fall is the only way Chelsea can ensure they are taken seriously in a title race.

For more from ​Tom Gott, follow him on ​Twitter!