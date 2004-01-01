Chelsea prepared to sell Jorginho to rivals amid Arsenal interest

Chelsea will listen to offers for Jorginho prior to Tuesday's transfer deadline, 90min understands.

The midfielder has six months left on his contract at Stamford Bridge and there are no signs of a new deal being agreed, while Chelsea have been looking to add midfielders this month - they are set to sign Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for a British record fee on deadline day.

That will allow Jorginho to explore a move away from the club prior to the expiry of his current contract, and sources have told 90min they are open to bids from Premier League rivals.

Arsenal emerged as a potential destination earlier on Monday. The Gunners' primary target is Moises Caicedo and they were preparing a third bid for the Ecuadorian, but with Brighton standing firm and insisting he is not for sale this month, the north Londoners could instead move for Jorginho.

Despite a trophy-laden spell at Chelsea, Jorginho has proved a divisive figure among fans, while there was widespread incredulity when he finished third in the voting for the 2021 Ballon d'Or.

He nearly linked up with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta at Manchester City during the Spaniard's spell as assistant to Pep Guardiola, but a move to the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2018 collapsed and he instead joined Chelsea.

