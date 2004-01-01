Chelsea to make fresh Moises Caicedo offer on deadline day

Chelsea will make one last January attempt to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton once they wrap up a deal for Enzo Fernandez on deadline day, sources have told 90min.

The Blues have chased both midfielders all window long, and now look set to pay a British record £115m fee in order to sign World Cup winner Fernandez.

Once they have signed off on the formalities regarding Fernandez, 90min understands Chelsea will then make one last approach to Brighton to test their resolve for Caicedo, with an offer in excess of £75m potentially on the table.

90min reported last week that the Seagulls were bracing themselves to for a late bid from Chelsea after they had tried and failed to agree a deal earlier this month.

Arsenal have also stepped up their interest in the Ecuadorian over the last few days but have too had sizeable offers knocked back by Brighton, who continue to insist he is not for sale this month at any price.

Nevertheless, Chelsea will give them something to think about on what could be a manic January transfer deadline day, with the window slamming shut at 11pm GMT.

Chelsea could ironically send a midfielder to Arsenal on Tuesday, with the Blues open to selling Jorginho to the Gunners. The Italian is into the last six months of his deal at Stamford Bridge.

