Chelsea vs Arsenal - Premier League: How to watch on TV & live stream

It's London derby time on Sunday as Chelsea play host to league leaders Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

Graham Potter's side have underwhelmed in recent weeks and are struggling with injuries, and Arsenal will be desperate to inflict a crushing blow on their fierce rivals as they continue their push for Premier League glory.

Here's how to keep up with this Premier League game on TV.

Where are Chelsea vs Arsenal playing?

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge Date: Sunday 6 November

Sunday 6 November Kick-off Time: 12:00 GMT / 08:00 EST / 05:00 PST

12:00 GMT / 08:00 EST / 05:00 PST VAR: Jarred Gillett

Jarred Gillett Referee: Michael Oliver

What TV channel is Chelsea vs Arsenal on?

Where can you watch Chelsea vs Arsenal on TV in the UK?

BT Sport 1

Sky Sports Soccer Sunday (studio updates only)

Where can you watch Chelsea vs Arsenal on TV in the United States and Canada?

USA Network (USA)

(USA) fuboTV (Canada)

Where can you watch Chelsea vs Arsenal highlights?