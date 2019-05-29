?Chelsea vs Arsenal Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Both Chelsea and Arsenal will be desperate to claim three points on Tuesday night, having picked up a set of disappointing results in recent times.

The Blues are still failing to perform consistently under Frank Lampard, whereas the Gunners have secured just two wins in their last 15 league matches – a shocking figure which sees them sit tenth in the table.

However, with Chelsea managing to conjure up a 2-1 win last time round at the Emirates - having scored the winner in the final five minutes of the game - it’s no doubt that Arsenal will be preparing for revenge, hoping to take advantage of Chelsea’s disappointing home form.

But does Mikel Arteta and his side have what it takes to cause some upset in the upcoming London derby at Stamford Bridge?

Where to Watch

​When Is Kick Off? ​Tuesday 21 January ​What Time Is Kick Off? ​20:15 (GMT) ​Where Is It Played? ​Stamford Bridge ​TV Channel/ Live Stream? ​BT Sport 1/ BT Sport Ultimate ​Referee? ​Stuart Attwell

Team News

Although Chelsea supporters will be relieved to hear that Reece James’ injury isn’t serious, having limped off in their latest clash against Newcastle, the full-back is likely to be rested for the Arsenal game to avoid any further damage to the bruising he suffered on his ankle. This means that Emerson is likely to return to the pitch, with the left-back replacing the 20-year-old in the latter stages of the Newcastle clash and Lampard switching Cesar Azpilicueta to the right.

Both Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will also be sidelined as they continue to recover from their respected injuries. Pulisic is still expected to be out for a few more weeks, having picked up a tendon injury earlier this month. Meanwhile, Loftus-Cheek is still awaiting his comeback after he ruptured his Achilles’ tendon at the end of last season.

As for ​Arsenal, Calum Chambers, Kieran Tierney and Reiss Nelson will all miss out. The Gunners fear that Chambers could miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury he picked up in their latest game against Chelsea, whereas Tierney is expected to return in March. Nelson’s hamstring issue means the youngster will miss the upcoming league fixture – with his return date still unknown.

​Pierre-Emrick Aubameyang will also miss out, with the captain still serving his three-match suspension, following a red card he picked up in Arsenal’s clash against Crystal Palace.

Predicted Lineups

​Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, Emerson; Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic; Willian, Abraham, Hudson-Odoi​ ​Arsenal: ​Leno; Maitland-Niles, Luiz, Sokratis, Saka; Xhaka, Torreira; Martinelli, Ozil, Pepe; Lacazette

Head-to-Head Record

Historically, Arsenal hold the upper hand in this clash – with the Gunners winning 77 times against the Blues, compared to Chelsea’s 65 wins. There have also been 57 draws between these two London rivals.

As previously mentioned, their latest meeting resulted in a 2-1 victory to Chelsea at the Emirates, with the Blues scoring two goals in the final 10 minutes of the game, having spent the majority of the match 1-0 down.

Last summer, the two teams also went head to head in the Europa League final, resulting in a 4-1 win for Chelsea in Baku.

Recent Form

Both ​Chelsea and Arsenal haven’t exactly been having the best time in the Premier League recently. Frank Lampard has only managed three wins in his last five league games, with the Blues’ home form also a worrying factor as they head into this match. In fact, Chelsea have lost three games out of their previous five home games in the Premier League, with the likes of West Ham, Bournemouth and Southampton all leaving with three points.

They also witnessed a disappointing result in their latest league fixture, with Lampard's men slipping to a 1-0 loss against Newcastle at St James’ Park, following a last ditch winner from Isaac Hayden.

On the other hand, Arsenal have also been going through a tough time. Despite Arteta’s recent appointment, the new boss is still struggling to find his feet, with the Gunners picking up recent draws against Sheffield United and Crystal Palace.

However, Arsenal did manage a 2-0 win over Manchester United earlier this month – but picking up three points hasn’t exactly been a regular occurrence for the London side this campaign.

Here’s how the two teams have performed in their last five games.

​Chelsea ​Arsenal ​Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea (18/01) ​Arsenal 1-1 Sheffield United (18/01) ​Chelsea 3-0 Burnley (11/01) ​Crystal Palace 1-1 Arsenal (11/01) ​Chelsea 2-0 Nottingham Forest (05/01) ​Arsenal 1-0 Leeds (06/01) ​Brighton 1-1 Chelsea (01/01) ​Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United (01/01) ​Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea (29/12) ​Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea (29/12)

Prediction

Although Chelsea sit 10 points ahead of Arsenal in the table, the Gunners will be doing everything they can to make up for their disappointing result against the Blues last month.

With Chelsea’s current home form also a major concern, Arteta and his side could managed to pick up a point when they travel to Stamford Bridge.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal