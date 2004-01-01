Chelsea vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

We've got a London derby coming our way as Arsenal make the short trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Wednesday.

Thomas Tuchel's side have just sealed their spot in a third straight FA Cup final and will be looking to strengthen their vice-like grip on third place with a win that would also go a long way to denting Arsenal's hopes of joining them in next season's Champions League.

A run of four defeats in five games has seen Arsenal fall out of the top four and into a battle to secure any sort of European football. They've slipped to sixth and now have a nervy scrap with West Ham, Manchester United and Tottenham on their hands.

Here's all you need to know about this one.

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Wednesday 20 April, 19:45 (BST)

Where is the match being played? Stamford Bridge

TV channel/live stream? Sky Sports Premier League (UK), NBC Universo (US)

Highlights? Sky Sports YouTube channel

Referee? Jonathan Moss

VAR? Darren England

Chelsea team news

Chelsea will be without midfielder Mateo Kovacic after he picked up an ankle injury in the semi-final that has Tuchel fearing the worst.

While the diagnosis hasn't come in, Kovacic won't be available for Wednesday and will take his spot in the medical room alongside Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi, who haven't been seen for a while now.

Ross Barkley was unwell and didn't travel to Wembley but could return to the squad here, although he is unlikely to feature anyway.

Arsenal team news

Right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu is expected back in team training before Wednesday, although his chances of starting here are slim as he returns from a three-month absence.

We'll have to wait for word from Mikel Arteta on striker Alexandre Lacazette, who missed the Southampton defeat after testing positive for Covid-19 in the build-up.

Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney are unlikely to be seen again this season.

Chelsea vs Arsenal head-to-head record

Chelsea saw off Arsenal 2-0 when these two sides met in the second week of the season. Romelu Lukaku was a behemoth as he bagged his first goal for the club (how long ago does that feel?) before Reece James capped the win off.

That victory ended a run of four clashes without a win for Chelsea, who had lost the three previous to add to a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge in January 2020.

The last time these two met on Chelsea's turf came late last season, when Emile Smith Rowe secured the points for Arsenal. In fact, Chelsea haven't won at home against Arsenal since a 3-2 triumph in August 2018 - back in the Maurizio Sarri era.

Chelsea vs Arsenal score prediction

Arteta has had the upper hand against Chelsea in recent years, but he might not have the same confidence heading into this one.

The Gunners are on a miserable run of form and have lost some massive players for their run-in, and they won't be looking forward to taking on a Chelsea side who have put in some unreal performances in recent weeks, albeit interspersed with some stinkers.

Chelsea have the depth needed to get through this busy end to the season, but Arsenal are lacking the numbers and the form. Tuchel's side will be expecting to do the double over their rivals this season.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal