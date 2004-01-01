Cody Gakpo discusses PSV future amid Man Utd and Arsenal links

Cody Gakpo has admitted he is far more likely to remain with PSV Eindhoven this summer if the Eredivisie side make it through their Champions League play-offs.

A number of top Premier League sides, including Manchester United and Arsenal, have been linked with the 23-year-old winger this year after being impressed with his haul of 12 goals and 13 assists in 27 league games last year.

Despite Gakpo's good form, PSV failed to seal an automatic Champions League spot and have instead been battling through the play-offs this summer. They are tied at 1-1 after the first leg of their clash with Monaco, the winner of which will face Rangers or Union for a spot in the Champions League next season.

If PSV can make it into Europe's top competition, then Gakpo fancies his chances of staying in Eindhoven this summer.

"We must first focus on [the second leg against Monaco] and try to make it to the Champions League," Gakpo told ESPN. "Then it is more likely that I will stay.

"I don't think I have said anywhere that I am leaving, so there is definitely a chance that I will stay. I'm open for a cup of coffee with the management - or coffee for them and water for me. We'll see how it goes."

PSV have already rebuffed advances Arsenal, Leeds, Southampton and Nottingham Forest this summer and have no desire to part ways with Gakpo, who signed a new four-year contract back in January.