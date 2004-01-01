'Come Back Stronger: The Return of Gabriel Jesus' - Background & how to watch

Arsenal's trip to Craven Cottage on Sunday afternoon couldn't have gone any better.

Fulham have proved plucky opposition for the majority of the Premier League this term, but they were swatted aside by the Premier League leaders in the opening 45 minutes as Leandro Trossard teed up all three Arsenal goals in the first half.

The Gunners' comfortable advantage allowed Mikel Arteta to relax after the restart, and he treated the travelling fans to the first glimpse of Gabriel Jesus since November.

That marked an important milestone in the Brazilian's Arsenal story, with him working his way back from a knee injury that he sustained at the World Cup in Qatar to play what he hopes will be a key part in delivering the Premier League title to Arsenal.

It is a story that the North London club have documented in 'Come Back Stronger: The Return of Gabriel Jesus,' and here is all you need to know about it.

Come Back Stronger: The Return of Gabriel Jesus trailer

You can watch the trailer for the Gabriel Jesus documentary on Arsenal's official website.

How to watch 'Come Back Stronger: The Return of Gabriel Jesus' documentary

The documentary initially premiere exclusively for Arsenal members on the club's website, but it should eventually be available to watch for free on Arsenal's official YouTube page.

It costs adults £34 a year to become an Arsenal member, with this price being reduced for Junior Gunners. The younger you are, the cheaper the annual membership fee.

When will 'Come Back Stronger: The Return of Gabriel Jesus' be released?

A release date for the documentary has not yet been disclosed.

What is the Gabriel Jesus documentary about?

According to Arsenal, the documentary "will chart Gabby’s journey from an emotional 48 hours in Qatar where the scale of the injury became clear, through to the surgery and rehabilitation process as he attempts to return to first-team action."

The injury was especially frustrating for Jesus. He played second fiddle at Manchester City for too long, and his move to Arsenal was a chance to become a leading man in a top Premier League team.

He started brilliantly as well, scoring five goals and bagging six assists before the World Cup as the Gunners' Premier League title credentials became apparent.

Jesus has every reason to believe he could add a World Cup winners' medal to what was shaping up to be a great season as well, but it all came crashing down in Qatar when he suffered the injury in Brazil's final group game.

'Come Back Stronger: The Return of Gabriel Jesus' will chart that return to fitness, which culminated in an appearance in the Gunners' comfortable win over Fulham last week.