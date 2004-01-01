Confirmed Premier League transfers - summer 2021

Premier League clubs are hoping for some restored normality this summer after the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on the last two seasons.
Last summer’s transfer market was turned upside down. But even though Euro 2020 and the Copa America are taking place this year, timeframes and deadlines are back to normal.
Some Premier League clubs have already dipped into the market early, with Liverpool in particular spending big on 21-year-old centre-back Ibrahima Konate. Most are still so far biding their time and have only reached the stage of releasing players who are out of contract.
Keep checking back throughout the summer transfer window for every completed transfer and done deal involving Premier League clubs.
Arsenal
In
none
Out
David Luiz (DF) - released
Aston Villa
In
none
Out
Ahmed Elmohamady (DF) - released
Tom Heaton (GK) - released
Neil Taylor (DF) - released
Brentford
In
none
Out
none
Brighton & Hove Albion
In
none
Out
Peter Gwargis (MF) - Malmo - free
Jose Izquierdo (MF) - released
Burnley
In
none
Out
Robbie Brady (MF) - released
Chelsea
In
none
Out
Victor Moses (FW) - Spartak Moscow - £4m - details
Jamal Blackman (GK) - released
Izzy Brown (FW) released
Willy Caballero (GK) - released
Marco van Ginkel (MF) - released
Crystal Palace
In
none
Out
Nathaniel Clyne (DF) - released
Gary Cahill (DF) - released
Scott Dann (DF) - released
Stephen Henderson (GK) - released
Wayne Hennessey (GK) - released
James McCarthy (MF) - released
Mamadou Sakho (DF) - released
Andros Townsend (MF) - released
Patrick van Aanholt (DF) - released
Joel Ward (DF) - released
Connor Wickham (FW) - released
Everton
In
none
Out
Matthew Pennington (DF) - Shrewsbury - free
Theo Walcott (FW) - Southampton - free - details
Muhamed Besic (MF) - released
Yannick Bolasie (MF) - released
Callum Connolly (DF) - released
Joshua King (FW) - released
Leeds United
In
none
Out
Gaetano Berardi (DF) - released
Barry Douglas (DF) - released
Pablo Hernandez (MF) - released
Eunan O'Kane (MF) - released