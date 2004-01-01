Confirmed Premier League transfers - summer 2021

Premier League clubs are hoping for some restored normality this summer after the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on the last two seasons.

Last summer’s transfer market was turned upside down. But even though Euro 2020 and the Copa America are taking place this year, timeframes and deadlines are back to normal.

Some Premier League clubs have already dipped into the market early, with Liverpool in particular spending big on 21-year-old centre-back Ibrahima Konate. Most are still so far biding their time and have only reached the stage of releasing players who are out of contract.

Keep checking back throughout the summer transfer window for every completed transfer and done deal involving Premier League clubs.

Arsenal

In

none

Out

David Luiz (DF) - released

Aston Villa

In

none

Out

Ahmed Elmohamady (DF) - released

Tom Heaton (GK) - released

Neil Taylor (DF) - released

Brentford

In

none

Out

none

Brighton & Hove Albion

In

none

Out

Peter Gwargis (MF) - Malmo - free

Jose Izquierdo (MF) - released

Burnley

In

none

Out

Robbie Brady (MF) - released

Chelsea

In

none

Out

Victor Moses (FW) - Spartak Moscow - £4m - details

Jamal Blackman (GK) - released

Izzy Brown (FW) released

Willy Caballero (GK) - released

Marco van Ginkel (MF) - released

Crystal Palace

In

none

Out

Nathaniel Clyne (DF) - released

Gary Cahill (DF) - released

Scott Dann (DF) - released

Stephen Henderson (GK) - released

Wayne Hennessey (GK) - released

James McCarthy (MF) - released

Mamadou Sakho (DF) - released

Andros Townsend (MF) - released

Patrick van Aanholt (DF) - released

Joel Ward (DF) - released

Connor Wickham (FW) - released

Everton

In

none

Out

Matthew Pennington (DF) - Shrewsbury - free

Theo Walcott (FW) - Southampton - free - details

Muhamed Besic (MF) - released

Yannick Bolasie (MF) - released

Callum Connolly (DF) - released

Joshua King (FW) - released

Leeds United

In

none

Out

Gaetano Berardi (DF) - released

Barry Douglas (DF) - released

Pablo Hernandez (MF) - released

Eunan O'Kane (MF) - released

Leicester City