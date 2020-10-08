Continental Cup Roundup: Best Game, Best Goal, Biggest Shock & More

The first round of Continental Cup group stage matches took place on Wednesday evening as the opinion-dividing women's equivalent of the League Cup kicked off.

Chelsea were comfortable winners over rivals Arsenal, Liverpool stunned Manchester United and there were first wins of the season for Aston Villa, Bristol City and Tottenham over second tier opposition.

Let's take a look at the best of the action.

1. Best Game

Guro Reiten netted a brace as Chelsea beat Arsenal 4-1 | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Chelsea 4-1 Arsenal



Although the scoreline suggests a demolition, this was not quite the case. Granted, Chelsea sliced through the Arsenal backline and could have had 10 were it not for the heroics of Manuela Zinsberger in the Gunners goal - but the visitors could have bagged a hatful themselves, with Carly Telford pulling off a number of smart saves.



It was breathless, end to end stuff - a great advertisement for women's football...had there been any fans in the stadium, or a live stream to enable supporters to actually watch it.



Honourable mentions go to Brighton and West Ham who produced a thoroughly entertaining 2-2 draw. There were chances galore, the woodwork was rattled, and the Hammers eventually took home the extra point with a penalty shootout victory.

2. Biggest Shock

A Rachel Furness brace saw Liverpool to a surprise victory | Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Liverpool 3-1 Manchester United



Liverpool beat just one fellow top flight side all season as they succumbed to relegation last term, and saw themselves on the receiving end of two Continental Cup shocks against second tier sides. But the boot was on the other foot on Wednesday evening as they recorded a stunning 3-1 win over Manchester United.



United were at near full strength with internationals Christen Press, Jackie Groenen and Alessia Russo all starting - and they took the lead through Abbie McManus.



But Liverpool flipped the game on its head with a spot kick either side of halftime, Rachel Furness and Rinsola Babajide converting from 12 yards. Furness added a second eight minutes from time, powering home a header from a corner to give Liverpool a huge win in the 'group of death' and inflict a first defeat of the season on Casey Stoney's side.

3. Best Goal

Foord equalised in style | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Caitlin Foord - Chelsea 4-1 Arsenal



Arsenal may have slipped to a sixth successive defeat against their London rivals, but Caitlin Foord gave Gunners fans something to celebrate with a stunning strike from distance.



Enjoying her first strong run in the side following her January arrival, the Australian international surged infield from the left flank, cut inside and sumptuously bent the ball around the outstretched arm of Carly Telford.



Honourable mentions go to Manchester City's Jess Park, who wrapped up her side's 3-1 win over Everton with a jinking run into the area, before squeezing the ball home from the tightest of angles.



4. Best Individual Performance

Brill performance last night from the girls, delighted to make my 150th appearance for this club! But more happy for @mollysharpe_ @bridgetgaloway with the goals and @graceayre1 @l_crosthwaitee @Brookemackain1 on the debuts, the first of many girls???? #team https://t.co/P2ijZauQJd pic.twitter.com/OtLu71X74L — Beth Hepple (@Hepple7) October 8, 2020

Beth Hepple - Durham



Championship high-flyers Durham continued their strong start to the season with a 5-2 win over fellow second tier side Coventry, and attacking midfielder Beth Hepple was the standout performer as she bagged a hat-trick.



The hosts had trailed 1-0 before Hepple equalised with a deft near-post finish. She added a second seven minutes later from the spot, and wrapped up the victory in style with a quickly taken free kick from the edge of the area - the perfect way to celebrate her 150th Durham appearance.



Honourable mentions go to Manchester City's Chloe Kelly, who was again influential as City recorded an impressive 3-1 win over her former side Everton.

5. Most Important Result

Aston Villa 1-0 Sheffield United



It's been a real baptism of fire for Aston Villa during their debut season in the top flight. After giving a good account of themselves during their opening day defeat to Manchester City, they suffered convincing losses to Reading and Everton, with just goal difference separating them from the foot of the table.



The Villans got a much needed first win of the season over the Sheffield United side that they pipped to promotion last term, Jodie Hutton settling proceedings with a penalty in the first half.



Wednesday evening's victory could act as a huge confidence boost for Villa, who have a huge game against fellow strugglers Bristol City at the weekend.