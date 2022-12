Cristiano Ronaldo honours 'eternal King Pele' as Lionel Messi & Kylian Mbappe also pay respects

Cristiano Ronaldo has described Pele as a ‘reference’ point for the rest of football, both in the past and present, as well as still for the future.

The Brazilian icon sadly passed away on Thursday at the age of 82. He is the only player to win three World Cup trophies and for decades was considered the greatest of all time.

Just a few others have ever come near him in that sense…Diego Maradona, who passed away himself in 2020, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“My deep condolences to all of Brazil, and in particular to the family of Edson Arantes do Nascimento,” the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star posted on social media.

“A mere ‘goodbye’ to the eternal King Pele will never be enough to express the pain that the entire football world is currently embracing.

“An inspiration to so many millions, a reference yesterday, today and forever.

“The love you always showed me was reciprocated in every moment we shared even from distance.

“He will never be forgotten and his memory will live forever in each and every one of us football lovers. Rest in peace King Pele.”

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were among the other leading stars of today to share tributes.

Messi posted a much shorter message alongside an image of the pair that read, “Rest in peace.”

Mbappe, the player many now expect to go on and become the best in the world over the coming years and who like Pele won the World Cup as a teenager, said, “The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten. RIP KING.”Source : 90min