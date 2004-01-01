Cristiano Ronaldo honours 'eternal King Pele' as Lionel Messi & Kylian Mbappe also pay respects

Cristiano Ronaldo has described Pele as a ‘reference’ point for the rest of football, both in the past and present, as well as still for the future.

The Brazilian icon sadly passed away on Thursday at the age of 82. He is the only player to win three World Cup trophies and for decades was considered the greatest of all time.

Just a few others have ever come near him in that sense…Diego Maradona, who passed away himself in 2020, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“My deep condolences to all of Brazil, and in particular to the family of Edson Arantes do Nascimento,” the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star posted on social media.