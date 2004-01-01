Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Man Utd starting lineup against Arsenal

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in Manchester United's starting XI to take on Arsenal on Saturday.

The 37-year-old missed United's 4-0 loss at Liverpool on Tuesday after he was granted compassionate leave following the death of his newborn baby son.

Ronaldo returned to first-team training later in the week and Ralf Rangnick has named the Portugal superstar in the starting lineup for Saturday's crunch clash at Arsenal.

Raphael Varane and Scott McTominay also come back into the XI after missing Tuesday's defeat through injury, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Phil Jones dropping out.

Club captain Harry Maguire has also been taken out of the starting lineup. It was reported that Rangnick was planning on resting the defender after he was targeted with a bomb threat on Thursday and the 29-year-old has been named among the substitutes at the Emirates Stadium.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have made one change from the side that beat Chelsea 4-2 on Wednesday, with Cedric coming in for Rob Holding and Ben White reverting to centre-back.

Arsenal vs Man Utd confirmed lineups

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Elneny, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Nketiah

Man Utd (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Telles; McTominay, Matic; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo