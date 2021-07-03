Crystal Palace appoint Patrick Vieira as manager

Crystal Palace have confirmed the appointment of Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira as their new manager on a three-year deal.

The Eagles had been on the hunt for a new boss since Roy Hodgson stepped aside in the summer and they have had a tough time sourcing his replacement. Sean Dyche, Steve Cooper, Eddie Howe and Nuno Espirito Santo were all reported targets, but each proved unviable for a variety of reasons, and fans had been left frustrated at the lack of progress.

We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Patrick Vieira as our new manager until 2024 ✍️#CPFC | https://t.co/utMcYSDkhb — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) July 4, 2021

It came as something of a relief when it emerged last week that an appointment was close. News of Vieira's return to the Premier League has now been confirmed.

Vieira told Palace's website: “I am really excited to have this opportunity to return to the Premier League, and manage this great football club, as we begin a new chapter together.

“It is a project that is really appealing to me, having spoken a lot with the chairman and sporting director about their ambition and plans for the whole club, including the academy. The club has fantastic foundations in place after many years in the Premier League, and I hope we can make further improvements and continue to drive the club forward.

“I am also very excited to experience the atmosphere the club’s supporters make at Selhurst Park and away from home too, and I know just how important that can be for the team.”

The former Arsenal midfielder is a widely respected coach, having impressed in charge of Manchester City's Under-23 side before venturing into senior management under the City umbrella at New York City FC.

His time in MLS earned him a move to Europe and he spent two years in charge of Ligue 1 side Nice, and he impressed in his first season. He led Nice to a creditable seventh placed finish, but struggled to emulate that in the 2019/20 season and found himself out of work by December.