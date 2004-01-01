Crystal Palace hoping to sign Arsenal midfielder on loan

Crystal Palace want to sign Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga on loan prior to Tuesday's 11pm transfer deadline, sources have told 90min.

The Eagles are looking to bolster their squad ahead of the second half of the season and are expected to conclude a deal for Stuttgart youngster Naouirou Ahamada today.

But he is not the only midfielder on their radar. 90min understands that Palace hope to bring in Arsenal outcast Lokonga on a loan deal until the summer.

The Belgium international arrived at the Emirates Stadium in the summer of 2021 to much fanfare after his former Anderlecht boss Vincent Kompany compared him to Yaya Toure.

But he has failed to kick on for the Gunners and has failed to make an impact in the first team. He notably played poorly in their recent FA Cup loss to Manchester City.

Arsenal will be hoping that Lokonga finally settles into English football across London with Palace, who are managed by Gunners legend Patrick Vieira.

While Lokonga is on his way out of Arsenal, 90min understands they have agreed a fee with Chelsea to sign Jorginho.

