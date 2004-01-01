Crystal Palace vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Crystal Palace and Arsenal round off this weekend's Premier League action as the two sides meet at Selhurst Park on Monday night.

The Gunners will be looking to continue their fantastic league form, having most recently earned a 1-0 win at Aston Villa before the international break to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool, making it six victories in seven Premier League outings.

Crystal Palace also find themselves in a promising run of form, winning four and drawing two in their previous six across all competitions. The Eagles secured a spot in the FA Cup's final four with a 4-0 thrashing of Everton last time out, supplementing a run of four Premier League fixtures without defeat.

Here's 90min's preview of an intriguing clash.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal on TV/live stream

Selhurst Park will host the fixture | Marc Atkins/GettyImages

When is kick off? Monday 4 April, 20:00 (GMT)

Where is it being played? Selhurst Park, London

What TV channel is it on? Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League (UK), UNIVERSO (US)

Highlights? Sky Sports Football YouTube channel

Who's the referee? Paul Tierney

Who's the VAR? Jarred Gillett

Crystal Palace team news

Patrick Vieira has taken a severe hit ahead of this weekend's London derby, with key attacking duo Wilfried Zaha and Michael Olise both suffering injuries during the break and remaining absent from training during the week.

Elsewhere, however, James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson seem to have recovered from their respective issues and should be fit enough to be reintroduced to the matchday squad.

Arsenal team news

Bukayo Saka should be fine to play | James Gill - Danehouse/GettyImages

Bukayo Saka provided Mikel Arteta with a scare recently, testing positive for Covid-19, but the 20-year-old should have recovered in time to feature this weekend.

Meanwhile, though, Aaron Ramsdale may miss this encounter having been forced to withdraw from the England camp with a hip problem. Takehiro Tomiyasu, despite closing in on a return to action, won't be able to make a comeback at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal prediction

With both teams enjoying very encouraging spells, this is shaping up to be an enticing contest.

Vieira's side has proven worthy and difficult opposition to top teams throughout the campaign, and Arsenal, despite boasting some blistering form, likely won't get a simple runout against the Eagles, either.

Having said that, without Zaha and Olise, the Eagles' enjoyable dynamism and clinical threat in forward areas will be lacking somewhat and, against an almost fully-fit Gunners lineup, will certainly struggle to match Arteta's men.

With the battle for the top four heating up, you'd expect the in-form Gunners to take home three points from what should be an exciting London derby.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-3 Arsenal