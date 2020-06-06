Dani Ceballos Gives Latest Update on Arsenal & Real Madrid Future

Arsenal loan star Dani Ceballos has dropped a strong hint that he could leave parent club Real Madrid in the coming months.





Ceballos' loan spell at the Emirates expires at the end of the current season and the midfielder is expected to return to Spain at the conclusion of the Premier League run-in.





Ceballos during his time at Real Madrid

Ceballos had previously indicated he wished to return to the Spanish capital and fight for his place, but his path has been blocked by the presence of Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, and more recently Federico Valverde.





Speaking with Canal Sur, the 23-year-old seemed to indicate he is likely to look elsewhere if he is not part of Zinedine Zidane's plans at Real.





He said: "My objective is to play in the European Championship and Olympic Games [both in summer 2021], and when they are happening you need to find a team where you feel important."





The Spain international, who made his debut in 2018 against Croatia in the UEFA Nations League, will be wary of getting plenty of minutes at club level to ensure he remains in coach Luis Enrique's thoughts for future squads.





Ceballos, who is also said to be on Sevilla's radar, did signal that if he was to return to La Liga, he would potentially consider going back to Real Betis where he began his career.





“I will not deny that my team is [Real] Betis," he stated. "It is the team that I love, the one that has made me grow as a footballer and professional. The feeling I have towards that club is different from all those in which I’ve been."





A younger Ceballos turning out for Real Betis

He added: “Just before the confinement arrived I was at a good level. With Mikel, he has a philosophy of play similar to that of City, I felt very comfortable, playing at a great level.





"The future is far away, we can't predict what will happen in a month and a half. Now we [Arsenal] are focused on the postponed game against Manchester City on the 17th."





Arsenal return to action against reigning Premier League champions Manchester City on 17 June.



