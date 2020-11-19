Dani Ceballos Hit by David Luiz During Arsenal Training Ground Bust Up

Tensions flared at the end of an Arsenal practice match last week as defender David Luiz hit Dani Ceballos on the nose following a challenge from the midfielder.

The pair were taking part in a training game last Friday, alongside the rest of the Gunners squad who were not away on international duty.

Luiz is said to have hit Ceballos on the nose | James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

According to the Athletic, as manager Mikel Arteta blew the full time whistle, Luiz took issue with a tackle from Ceballos and vented his frustration by hitting his teammate 'on the nose'.

The on loan Real Madrid man fell to the floor, with a scratch drawing blood. He got to his feet to face up to Luiz but his Arsenal teammates and club staff intervened to calm down the situation.

Some members of the team stayed behind to continue individual work, but Ceballos and Luiz were sent straight home.

The entire Arsenal team then had three days off, and once they returned to training at London Colney on Tuesday, the pair cleared the air on the instruction of Arteta. Both players then apologised to their teammates.

Arteta gave the squad an extended weekend off following the incident | Pool/Getty Images

The mini bust up is said to be regarded merely as a result of the competitive spirt in the Arsenal camp and nothing more malicious.

Ceballos is enjoying his second season on loan with the Gunners, having re-joined the north London side from Real Madrid during the transfer window.

He spent the 2019/20 season on loan at the Emirates and grew in influence following the appointment of Arteta in December, ultimately becoming a vital part of Arsenal's FA Cup winning side.

However, Ceballos is known to have a hot-headed side to his temperament. The midfielder and Eddie Nketiah had to be pulled apart prior to Arsenal's opening day victory over Fulham after Ceballos had gone in hard on the young forward in the warm up.