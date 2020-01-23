Dani Ceballos Looking to End Arsenal Loan Early With Valencia Interested

Dani Ceballos is eager to end his loan deal at Arsenal ahead of time, with the Spaniard tipped for a January move to Valencia.

Since joining on a temporary basis from Real Madrid last summer, the playmaker has played 17 games for the Gunners, though he is yet to make an appearance under new manager Mikel Arteta.

With Euro 2020 a matter of months away, ​Marca claim Ceballos is keen to maximise his game-time in the hopes of securing a place in Luis Enrique's squad for the tournament.

He was involved with La Roja throughout the autumn but was absent from their latest round of fixtures in November due a hamstring problem.





That injury saw Ceballos miss a total of 11 matches for ​Arsenal in all competitions, and he has failed to regain his place in the side since returning to fitness.





The presence of Albert Celades - who coached the midfielder at the under-21 European Championships in 2017 - at Valencia could play a pivotal role in where he spends the second half of the campaign.

Ceballos has two preferences with regard to his next destination: he wants to work under a manager he's familiar with, and he wants to be playing in ​La Liga.





As a result, ​Milan are likely to fall short in their bid to secure the 23-year-old's services, but a move to the Mestalla certainly fits the bill.

It remains unclear if Ceballos will have a role to play at ​Real Madrid in 2020/21, and Los Blancos are supportive of him leaving north London as they continue to assess his talents.

Zinedine Zidane and his coaching staff feel the youngster needs more minute on the pitch before they can make an informed decision on whether to keep him in the capital. A switch to Valencia therefore helps his parent club, as well as Los Ches.

For more from Ed Alexander, follow him on Twitter