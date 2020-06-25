Danielle Carter to Depart Arsenal After 11 Years at the Club

Danielle Carter is to leave Arsenal following the conclusion of her contract, bringing her 11-year stay with the club to an end.





Carter joined the Gunners from the Leyton Orient Centre of Excellence in 2009, and went on to score 60 goals in 184 appearances for the club, scooping 12 major trophies in the process.





However, her final two seasons at Arsenal have been plagued by injury. Carter ruptured her ACL in May 2018, before suffering another ACL injury in August 2019, just five months after she had returned to action.





Arsenal confirmed Carter will leave the club when her contract expires on their official club website.





Manager Joe Montemurro said: “Danielle has been an amazing professional and character through very difficult times over the past couple of years.





"She has achieved many accolades as both a footballer and person and I’m sure there are many more to come. We want to wish her all the best for the future.”





The 27-year-old is Arsenal's longest serving player, and one of the few squad members remaining from their pre-WSL days.





Carter hit the winner in the 2016 FA Cup final

Carter's most iconic moment in an Arsenal shirt came during the 2016 FA Cup final. The forward cut inside and sent a curling effort into the top corner 18 minutes in, as the Gunners secured a 1-0 victory over rivals Chelsea to win the competition for the 14th time.





"After 11 years, 184 appearances, 5 Conti Cups, 4 FA Cups, 3 FAWSL titles, 2 ACLs and 1 FA Premier League title... it is with the heaviest of hearts that my time at Arsenal has come to an end," Carter wrote on Twitter.





"They say “I’m Arsenal till I die....” and today a massive part of me has died."





The England international is one of a number of Arsenal players heading for the exits, with Katrine Veje, Louise Quinn, Pauline Peyraud-Magnin and Emma Mitchell all announcing their departures in recent weeks.



