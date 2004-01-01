 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

David Moyes admits Declan Rice likely to leave West Ham this summer

West Ham manager David Moyes admits that Declan Rice may not be at the club next season. Interest from Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool remains.

West Ham manager David Moyes has conceded for the first time that Declan Rice is likely to leave the club this summer.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards