 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

David Raya discusses his relationship with Aaron Ramsdale

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya has discussed his 'very healthy' relationship with Aaron Ramsdale after usurping him in the Gunners' pecking order.

David Raya has insisted that he has a good relationship with Arsenal rival Aaron Ramsdale, going as far as to saying they are 'mates'.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards