Dayot Upamecano's Agent Predicts Star Will Stay at RB Leipzig Despite Man Utd & Arsenal Links

Dayot Upamecano's agent has predicted that his client will remain for RB Leipzig this summer, despite an assortment of transfer interest from the biggest clubs in Europe.





The 21-year-old has been linked with Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United after a hugely impressive Bundesliga campaign.





Upamecano's contract expires in 2021, leaving this summer's transfer window the potential final opportunity for Leipzig to cash in on one of their prized assets.





Schalke 04 v RB Leipzig - German Bundesliga

However, Upamecano's agent Volker Struth suggests this will not be the case due to the financial implications the coronavirus crisis will have on football.





As quoted by The Mirror, Struth said: “I don’t believe large transfers will take place this summer. And I think Upamecano is a player who will demand a large fee.





“So the statement has already been made.”





The French centre half has a release clause of €60m, but on Thursday it was reported that Leipzig had dropped their asking price to €40m in order to avoid losing him for nothing next year.





FC Bayern Muenchen v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga

Speaking to Sport1 at the beginning of May [via the Mirror], the club's CEO Oliver Mintzlaff emphasised Leipzig's desire to not let their players' leave for free.





"We know the terms of our players’ contracts and I know them very well – especially that of our top performers," Mintzlaff said.





"For us, it is a no go that the top performers will be allowed to leave our club free of charge.





"That’s the case with Timo Werner and that will be the case with Dayot Upamecano. I have the economic stability of the club in mind."





Upamecano was rumoured to have already agreed a move to Bayern Munich, with the club boasting a proud history of poaching the very best talent in the Bundesliga.





However, as Struth suggested would be the case, the club have since reportedly altered their transfer policy as a result of the coronavirus, putting a deal for the Leipzig defender on the back burner.



