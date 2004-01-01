 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Declan Rice explains why 'sky is the limit' for England teammate Kobbie Mainoo

Declan Rice has hailed the performances of recent England debutant Kobbie Mainoo, labelling the youngster "really, really impressive."
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards