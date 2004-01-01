 
Declan Rice responds to ongoing transfer interest

Declan Rice has responded to transfer rumours linking him with a move to one of Europe's elite clubs.

Declan Rice has insisted that his 'main focus' is playing for West Ham United amid ongoing interest from some of Europe's top clubs.
Source : 90min

