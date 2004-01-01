 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Declan Rice reveals unorthodox way he joined Chelsea as a youngster

Arsenal and England midfielder Declan Rice explains how he joined Chelsea in an unconventional way as a child.

Declan Rice has explained how he managed to join Chelsea as a youngster despite not playing for any grassroots team.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards