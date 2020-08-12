Details Confirmed for Back-to-Back Men's & Women's 2020/21 Community Shield

Details for the 2020/21 men's and women's Community Shield have been confirmed, with the annual fixtures being held on 29 August at Wembley Stadium in back-to-back clashes for the first time.

As per each year, the winners of the English top flight will take on the winners of the FA Cup at the national stadium, acting almost as a curtain-raiser ahead of the coming league campaign. For the first time since 2008, there will also be a women's Community Shield clash taking place - the last trophy was won by Arsenal, who beat Everton 1-0.

Women's Super League winners Chelsea will face FA Cup holders Manchester City in the first game since the 2019/20 season was curtailed all the way back in February, directly before Premier League champions Liverpool take on FA Cup winners Arsenal.

We're delighted to announce that this year's #CommunityShield will feature both a men's match and a women's match, played back-to-back at @wembleystadium on Saturday 29 August. — The FA (@FA) August 12, 2020

A statement on the official FA website read: "We can now confirm that this year’s FA Community Shield will be a double header game at Wembley Stadium connected by EE.

"The traditional curtain-raiser of the new season will take place on Saturday 29 August 2020 with both the Women's and Men's Shield being contested at the national stadium.

"And in what will be the first Women’s Community Shield since 2008, Barclays FA Women’s Super League champions Chelsea will face current Women’s FA Cup holders Manchester City. The match will kick off at 12.30pm BST and will be shown live on BBC 1 and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

"That will be followed by the FA Community Shield supported by McDonald’s, where 2020 Emirates FA Cup winners Arsenal will face 2019-20 Premier League champions Liverpool. That match will kick off at 4.30pm BST, live on BT Sport.Both games will be played behind closed doors without fans."

? Saturday 29 August, 12:30pm



? Live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) August 12, 2020

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham expressed his excitement at the first Community Shield of its kind: “We're delighted to announce the first ever double header of the FA’s Community Shield at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 29 August. It’s a significant move to raise the bar higher by hosting both a women’s game and a men’s game in what's set to be an exciting day with back-to-back football action.

"We have two fantastic games lined up with Chelsea v Manchester City and Arsenal v Liverpool and although spectators aren’t able to attend physically, we encourage supporters to join us in watching the special footballing occasion at home."